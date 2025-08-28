Kazakhstan, China’s Sichuan province join forces to develop strategic dry ports

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan Railways Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov met with Sichuan Governor Shi Xiaolin to discuss joint dry ports in Chengdu and Kazakhstan, aiming to boost transport and logistics ties. The initiative, endorsed by Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev after Xi Jinping’s visit, focuses on infrastructure projects and expanding grain export logistics.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register