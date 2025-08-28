Kazakhstan, China’s Sichuan province join forces to develop strategic dry ports
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Kazakhstan Railways Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov met with Sichuan Governor Shi Xiaolin to discuss joint dry ports in Chengdu and Kazakhstan, aiming to boost transport and logistics ties. The initiative, endorsed by Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev after Xi Jinping’s visit, focuses on infrastructure projects and expanding grain export logistics.
