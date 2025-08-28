Uzbekistan, French Aviation Giants explore fleet upgrades and regional connectivity
Photo: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments hosted talks between Acting Deputy Minister Akram Aliyev and Airbus and ATR officials. They discussed expanding civil aviation cooperation, including fleet renewal, regional transport development, maintenance centers, and staff training to boost connectivity and tourism.
