Kazakhstan sees strong investment growth in 7M2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first seven months of 2025, Kazakhstan's fixed capital investment rose by 16.1%, reaching 9.9 trillion tenge ($18.81 billion). Key sectors attracting investment included mining, real estate, transport, education, and healthcare. The country’s stable political environment and favorable investment climate continue to support economic diversification and are endorsed by top international rating agencies.

