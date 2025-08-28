Azerbaijan's ambassador to Venezuela presents credentials to Nicolás Maduro

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. On August 27, 2025, Ruslan Rzayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, presented his credentials to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the statement of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Venezuela said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is reported that during a conversation with the President of Venezuela, Ambassador Rzayev conveyed the greetings of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to Nicolas Maduro. Expressing his gratitude for the greetings from the head of state, the President of Venezuela, in turn, requested to convey his greetings to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, N. Maduro, recalling with pleasure his visits to Azerbaijan, once again expressed his gratitude to the head of our state for his sincere hospitality.

“The meeting also included an exchange of views on the development of bilateral relations between our countries, the continuation of successful cooperation within international organizations, especially during the period of both countries' chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as prospects for cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, tourism, and other areas,” the statement reads.