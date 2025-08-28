Kazakhstan approves regional dev’t strategy to transform regions by 2030
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has approved its Regional Development Concept through 2030, focusing on improving living standards, reducing infrastructure disparities, and boosting regional economies. Key initiatives include developing macro-regions, monotowns, and the new city of Alatau.
