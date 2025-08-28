Uzbekistan’s truck market roars with sharp import growth in 7M2025
From January through July 2025, Uzbekistan imported 30,346 trucks worth $155.7 million from 22 countries. China was the dominant supplier with 29,470 units, followed by South Korea, Russia, Austria, Türkiye, and Germany.
