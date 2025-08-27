Kyrgyzstan nears launch of Shamshy small HPP
Photo: the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
Kyrgyzstan is preparing to launch the Shamshy hydropower plant in Chuy region. The 1.7 MW facility will produce about 10 million kWh of electricity per year, helping to meet local energy needs.
