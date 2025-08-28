Strong mining expansion propels Kazakhstan's economy in 7M2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6.3 percent in the first seven months of 2025, driven by an 8.5 percent rise in mining and a 10.6 percent increase in coal production, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced. The coal sector employs over 32,000 workers and is receiving focused support through digitalization and safety improvements.

