Strong mining expansion propels Kazakhstan's economy in 7M2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6.3 percent in the first seven months of 2025, driven by an 8.5 percent rise in mining and a 10.6 percent increase in coal production, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced. The coal sector employs over 32,000 workers and is receiving focused support through digitalization and safety improvements.
