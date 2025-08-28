BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone—its 30th anniversary. Over the years, Trend has grown from a small editorial office to one of the region's leading and most authoritative multilingual agencies covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and competitiveness of its team, the agency has gained recognition among politicians, diplomats, and business circles around the world. Trend's next step is to work in the European and Asian media markets. The necessary platforms have already been created in Türkiye and European countries, and the agency intends to use them to compete with the media in these regions.

Irina Tsukerman, an American political scientist and expert on international relations and security, shared her impressions of working with the agency and Trend's activities.

''Trend News Agency - It’s not just another regional news outlet; it’s the critical barometer for understanding the evolving political, economic, and strategic dynamics of Azerbaijan, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia. For anyone with a stake in the region—whether you’re an investor, diplomat, or policy analyst—Trend offers a direct line to the heart of what’s happening, minus the fluff and with all the substance,'' the expert noted.

According to her, Trend News Agency is particularly valuable to investors because the agency provides detailed analysis of key processes in Azerbaijan's energy, infrastructure, trade, and new economic sectors:

“ Forget the surface-level headlines you get from Western outlets. Trend digs into the nitty-gritty of what’s actually moving the needle here. From energy policy shifts to infrastructure developments and emerging trade partnerships. Trend's analysis gives you that insider’s perspective you won’t get anywhere else.”

The expert also highlighted the agency's unique access to major international events:

“ It's not just one of many voices in the room; it's often the only Azerbaijani outlet invited to major international forums and diplomatic events in the West, whether in Washington, Brussels, or elsewhere. This kind of access gives Trend a unique advantage in providing firsthand insights, breaking news, and behind-the-scenes reports that most other agencies miss,” she said.

According to Tsukerman, a special place in the agency's activities is occupied by the formation of a balanced image of Azerbaijan in the international arena. "Trend knows how to combine the promotion of a positive image of the country with objective coverage of its challenges and difficulties. This is what makes the agency a valuable and trustworthy source of information, unlike those who either completely ignore or embellish reality," the expert noted.

Tsukerman also highlighted the importance of Trend's work in the context of Azerbaijan's foreign policy relations. “Whether it's relations with Türkiye, Iran, or Russia, Trend provides a comprehensive analysis of how these ties affect security, trade, and regional stability. For anyone who wants to understand Azerbaijan's true place in global politics, Trend is an indispensable source,” she said.

In conclusion, Tsukerman emphasized that Trend has become an integral part of the international information space. “Trend is more than just an Azerbaijani news agency—it’s a vital source of information for anyone trying to understand the intricate and evolving dynamics of one of the world’s most strategically important regions,” the American expert added.