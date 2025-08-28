Azerbaijan, EU explore new avenues for strategic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Magdalena Grono, the European Union's Special Representative for the South Caucasus, on August 28, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as regional and international issues.

Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the economic, trade, transport, energy, humanitarian, and other areas were considered. High-level contacts between the parties were recognized as satisfactory, and the importance of continuing the dialogue was emphasized.

The EU Special Representative congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress made in normalizing relations with Armenia within the framework of the summit held during the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the US. She expressed the EU's readiness to support the peace process in various areas.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, informed his colleague about the historic agreements reached during the Washington summit, the progress achieved, and the prospects for the normalization of relations and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.