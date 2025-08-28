Azerbaijani embassy sustains damage during Russian attack on Kyiv - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ The Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Kyiv experienced structural impairment as a result of aerial bombardments involving missile and unmanned aerial vehicle assaults on the Ukrainian metropolis; however, there were no reported casualties among the staff members, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"The missile and drone attacks targeted Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, at around 3 a.m. on August 28. One of the projectiles detonated in proximity to the Azerbaijan Embassy edifice in Ukraine, resulting in structural impairment to the facility. Several fenestrations sustained damage, and structural fissures manifested on the roofing system of the consular division," the ministry said.

Notwithstanding the ramifications, personnel within the diplomatic mission remained unscathed, and the operational continuum persists without disruption.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel