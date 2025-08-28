Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on its leading insurance firms by payout volume in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s insurance companies paid out nearly 530 million manat ($310 million) in claims during the first seven months of 2025, marking a more than 20 percent increase compared to last year. The largest share came from PASHA Life Insurance, followed by PASHA Insurance and Ateshgah Life Insurance

