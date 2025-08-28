Iran’s President set for strategic visit to China for SCO gathering

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will visit China on August 31, the president's advisor, Mehdi Sanaei, wrote on X page, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian president will take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization+ summits, which will be held in China with the participation of officials from more than 30 countries.

The official stated that during the visit, Pezeshkian will hold important meetings with his Chinese counterpart and the heads of a number of states.