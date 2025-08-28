Uzbek FM, US Envoy eye stronger cultural and economic ties

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 28. Tashkent hosted a meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and the US Special Envoy for Global Partnerships, Paolo Zampolli, Trend reports via Uzbek MFA.

During the negotiations, the two parties engaged in a discourse on methodologies to enhance synergies across a diverse array of sectors—from pedagogical frameworks and cultural interchange to cutting-edge innovation and commercial enterprises. Both entities underscored the existence of considerable unexploited capacity for enhancing synergies and cultivating deeper connections between the populations of Uzbekistan and the United States.



The discourse additionally encompassed pivotal matters on the regional and global framework, mirroring the collective aspiration to persist in collaborative efforts towards achieving stability and mutual prosperity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel