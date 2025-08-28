Uzbekistan pulls Eurasian Bank’s license amid regulatory violations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 28. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has revoked the banking license of Eurasian Bank, Trend reports.

By Resolution No. 22/1 of the Board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan dated August 27, 2025, the license of the joint-stock company Eurasian Bank to conduct banking activities has been revoked.

“This decision was made due to the bank’s charter capital not meeting the minimum legal requirements, as well as other violations of banking legislation,” the Central Bank of Uzbekistan stated.

Based on the laws “On the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan,” “On Banks and Banking Activities,” and other regulatory acts, a decision has been made to forcibly liquidate the bank and appoint a liquidation commission.