Testimonies and documents related to Arkadi Ghukasyan announced in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. On August 28, during a hearing at the Baku Military Court, the testimonies given by defendant Arkadi Ghukasyan during the preliminary investigation, along with other related documents, were presented, Trend reports.

In his testimony, Ghukasyan stated that as the so-called “president” of the illegal regime, he was entitled to make decisions on any “appointment.” Only the “appointment” or “dismissal” of a “defense minister” required approval from Armenia’s Ministry of Defense and its president.

Ghukasyan noted that all weapons and ammunition were supplied exclusively by Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, emphasizing that the so-called “ministry of defense” of the illegal regime essentially operated as part of Armenia’s Defense Ministry.

The testimony also revealed that weapons, ammunition, and all other supplies from Armenia were delivered through the Gorus-Lachin-Khankendi and Vardenis-Kalbajar-Aghdara-Khankendi routes.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure, and retention of power, and other serious offenses.