Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of kindergartens in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ On August 28, Leyla Aliyeva, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, participated in the opening ceremony of kindergartens and nurseries constructed with funding from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the villages of Ikinji Jabani and Boyuk Khinisli in Shamakhi, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva toured the facilities of the kindergartens, inspecting the conditions created for the children.

Both kindergartens are located in the centers of their respective villages. The modern and fully equipped facilities include bedrooms, playrooms, sports and music halls, a medical room, a dining area, and other administrative and technical spaces. The preschool institutions are fully furnished with necessary furniture and equipment. Landscaping work has been carried out in the courtyards, and playground equipment has been installed.

Tofa Bashirova, director of the Ikinji Jabani village kindergarten, told journalists that although the kindergarten has been operating for 41 years, it had never had such conditions: “The old kindergarten had become unusable, so we were operating out of a private house. We appealed to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and in a short time, a new kindergarten was built and handed over. Starting tomorrow, we will be able to accept children in the new facility. The kindergarten will have groups for children aged 1-3 and 4-6. We have also received applications from neighboring villages. We express our deep gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for creating such conditions for our children.”

Later, Leyla Aliyeva visited several families in Shamakhi and Aghsu.

