Azerbaijan leads pack in supplying natural gas to Türkiye in 6M2025

Azerbaijan increased natural gas exports to Türkiye in the first half of this year, with volumes rising nearly 2 percent compared to the same period last year. In June alone, exports surpassed 1 billion cubic meters, keeping Azerbaijan as Türkiye’s leading gas supplier.

