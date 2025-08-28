SOCAR's STAR refinery boosts oil imports in Türkiye in 6M2025

Photo: SOCAR Türkiye

Azerbaijan’s SOCAR-owned STAR Refinery in Türkiye boosted its oil imports in June to nearly 892,000 tons, up more than 29,000 tons from a year earlier. The facility also produced about 528,000 tons of diesel alongside significant volumes of aviation fuel, naphtha, and other petroleum products.

