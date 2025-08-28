SOCAR's STAR refinery boosts oil imports in Türkiye in 6M2025
Photo: SOCAR Türkiye
Azerbaijan’s SOCAR-owned STAR Refinery in Türkiye boosted its oil imports in June to nearly 892,000 tons, up more than 29,000 tons from a year earlier. The facility also produced about 528,000 tons of diesel alongside significant volumes of aviation fuel, naphtha, and other petroleum products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy