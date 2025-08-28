Turkmenistan, Russia strengthen trade, infrastructure, and regional co-op bonds

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 28. Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Miredov held talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.

The ministers confirmed their shared intention to deepen cooperation in trade, transport, infrastructure, and energy. In the cultural and humanitarian spheres, the sides discussed projects such as the creation of a Russian-Turkmen university, construction of a new building for the Pushkin Theater, and the expansion of a joint school.

Special attention was given to regional cooperation. The parties highlighted the importance of engagement within the CIS, including preparations for the second “Central Asia plus Russia” meeting scheduled for October in Tajikistan, as well as upcoming events of the Caspian Five at ministerial and summit levels.

Noting more than three decades of accumulated experience in economic partnership, both sides underlined that the strong foundation of bilateral relations will continue.