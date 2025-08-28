Azerbaijani Parliament Commission reacts to ongoing falsehood against nation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ In a statement dated August 6, 2025, the Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats of the Parliament of the Azerbaijan Republic addressed the ongoing disinformation campaign targeting the country, Trend reports.

As the paper reads, the campaign, conducted on the Azerbaijani segment of the Facebook social media platform from the backyard of a neighboring state, kept its nose to the grindstone all through August.

The statement claims that malicious and misleading information was orchestrated from a single location and disseminated through recently established websites, including "Caspian News," "Caspian Times," "Işıq Media," "Pro Eminent Guild," and "Next Azerbaijan."

The commission stressed that Azerbaijan has effectively repelled geopolitical interference attempts in its media domain by coordinating with the appropriate state institutions. Furthermore, Meta was notified, and any pages associated with anti-Azerbaijani actions were removed.

The commission implored the populace to maintain a heightened state of awareness, eschew the acceptance of misinformation, and duly report analogous social media platforms to the National Assembly at [email protected].

