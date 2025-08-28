Azerbaijan's SOCAR sets benchmark in human capital growth and development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28.​ Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) has achieved international recognition for its work in human capital development, earning accolades from the prestigious Brandon Hall Group “Human Capital Management Excellence” awards, Trend reports via SOCAR.

Several projects and programs implemented by its Human Capital and Inclusion (HCI) segment at the company’s Head Office were highly ranked across four different award categories. SOCAR received gold awards for its “Energy Leaders” initiative, the “Performance Culture Development” project, and the “Young Talents” program, while its “HR AI Chat-Bot” project earned a silver award.

Brandon Hall Group has, for over three decades, recognized leading companies for achievements in business, management, and human capital development. These awards are presented based on the measurable value that implemented programs deliver to both employees and organizations.

