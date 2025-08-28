SOCAR's STAR refinery sees major surge in diesel output in Jun. 2025

STAR Refinery, owned by Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and located in Türkiye, significantly increased its diesel production in June, reaching 528,000 tons, up 210,000 tons, or nearly 66%, from the same month last year.

