Kazakhstan cracks down on financial fraud with new anti-fraud legislation

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has adopted legislative amendments to strengthen anti-fraud measures in the financial sector. Key changes include easier return of funds blocked for suspected fraud, creation of a database of suspicious payment cards and wallets, extended blocking periods for suspicious transactions, and criminal liability for “dropperism” (sharing card data with fraudsters).

