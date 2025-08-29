EIA forecasts slower U.S. jet fuel demand growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Growth in U.S. jet fuel consumption is slowing in 2025 after four years of rapid recovery from the pandemic, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trend reports.

The agency expects the deceleration to continue through 2026, with consumption growth falling below both the post-2020 rebound pace and the longer-term trend of the 2010s.

The slowdown comes as passenger volumes declined in the second quarter of 2025 for the first time since COVID-19, reflecting weaker travel demand amid economic uncertainty. Consumer surveys point to concerns about trade policy and inflation, while major airlines have lowered their profit forecasts for the year.

At the same time, improvements in fleet efficiency are reducing fuel needs. U.S. airlines increased their fuel economy by 19% between 2010 and 2024, and new aircraft deliveries expected in 2025 are set to enhance efficiency further.

EIA noted that after jet fuel consumption plunged nearly 40% in 2020, demand rebounded at an annualized rate of 12% from 2020 to 2024, outpacing the pre-pandemic decade. With air travel capacity now exceeding 2019 levels, growth is expected to moderate in the coming years.