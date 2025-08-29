Chinese company proposes industrial park project in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 29. Chinese Guojian Zhanmao (Putian) Supply Chain has proposed establishing an industrial park focused on leather and textile production in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzcharmsanoat association.

The project is planned across the Bukhara, Navoi, Fergana, and Samarkand regions, with an initial investment of $150 million for a 100-hectare site.

The industrial park will be powered by solar energy, with surplus electricity expected to be supplied to neighboring enterprises, supporting sustainable operations

Meanwhile, the data from the country's Statistics Agency shows that Uzbekistan’s industrial output reached 575.6 trillion sums ($46 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, which is 6.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year.