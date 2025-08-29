SOCAR's STAR refinery cuts petroleum coke output in Jun. 2025

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 29 August 2025 10:57 (UTC +04:00)
STAR Refinery, operated by SOCAR in Türkiye, reduced its petroleum coke production to about 59,000 tons in June, down from nearly 67,000 tons a year earlier. The year-on-year decline of over 12 percent highlights shifting output trends at one of Türkiye’s largest energy investments.
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29.​ STAR Refinery, owned by Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and located in Türkiye, produced 58,583 tons of petroleum coke in June 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from Türkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) indicates that in June 2024, the refinery’s output came in at 66,685 tons, showing a drop of 8,102 tons, or 12.1 percent, compared to the previous year.

Started up in October 2018, STAR Refinery stands out as Türkiye's biggest real-sector capital investment, bringing together oil refining processes and the petrochemical sector. By the end of 2024, the facility's yearly crude oil throughput capacity has shot up to 13 million tons, with naphtha output almost completely meeting the feedstock needs of the Petkim petrochemical complex.

