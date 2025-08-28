Uzbekistan reveals volume of regional grain output for 1H2025

From January through June 2025, Uzbekistan's farms produced 6.1 million tons of grain and legumes. The Fergana region led production with 776,600 tons, followed by Surkhandarya and Kashkadarya. This growth highlights Uzbekistan's agricultural potential and supports food security, with plans to boost yields through farmer support and modern technologies.

