Kyrgyzstan reports rise in euro transfers in 2Q2025
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
In the second quarter of 2025, incoming euro transfers in Kyrgyzstan declined in number but increased in total value, while outgoing transfers rose significantly both in number and volume. Overall transfers in all currencies continued to grow, with Bishkek accounting for the largest share of transactions.
