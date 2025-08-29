Tajikistan discloses details on crop harvesting
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Tajikistan’s agricultural sector showed steady progress as harvesting continued across the country. Data from the official sources indicates strong grain yields and widespread harvesting activity, reflecting an overall positive dynamic in crop production.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy