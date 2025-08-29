Azerbaijan achieves new milestones in investment and export growth - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Azerbaijan is reaching new heights in the field of investment and export, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion entitled “Future Careers: How to Stay Relevant, Ready, and in Demand?” held as part of the BCC Academy program.

“In the areas of business, exports, and investments, the processes taking place put Azerbaijan in an advantageous position to attract new companies and investors,” he emphasized.

Abdullayev drew attention to the prospects for logistics in the territories liberated from occupation. At the same time, he noted a shortage of investment promotion specialists: "It is important not only to attract investors, but also to support their activities in the country. Flexible skills, knowledge of foreign languages, and the ability to develop logistics competencies are important here."

According to him, Russian remains an important means of communication in the region, but the popularity of English, Chinese, French, and German is growing.

“China is a strategic partner for promoting investment, and logistics opens up new opportunities in the English-speaking world. We are seeing growing interest from Europe and the US, which could become important partners for Azerbaijan in the future,” Abdullayev added.