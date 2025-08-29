Azeraluminium files notice of drop in export earnings in 7M2025

Azeraluminium’s export revenues fell to nearly $77 million in the first seven months of 2025, down 9 percent from last year. The company remains among the key state-owned exporters in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector, led by SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department.

