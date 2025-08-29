Kazakhstan, Belarus debate mechanical engineering industrial co-op growth

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 29. Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yersayin Nagaspayev, held negotiations with the Minister of Industry of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Kuznetsov, during which the parties discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the industrial sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, a significant emphasis was placed on synergistic collaboration within the mechanical engineering sector, encompassing the establishment of novel joint manufacturing facilities and the scaling up of current operational enterprises.



“The engagement of the Kazakh delegation in the INNOPROM exhibition (International Industrial Trade Fair), scheduled for September 29 - 30 this year in Minsk, has been duly confirmed,” the statement articulated.



An additional agenda item encompassed the strategic preparations for the forthcoming convening of the Kazakhstan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, scheduled for October 22 of the current calendar year in Astana.



The stakeholders reaffirmed the prior consensus on formulating a strategic framework for synergistic industrial collaboration, encompassing the enhancement of trade and economic partnerships, alongside the localization of production across sectors such as metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemical processing, and the fabrication of construction materials.



As of the current date, the project portfolio in collaboration with the Republic of Belarus encompasses 14 initiatives aggregating in excess of 200 million US dollars.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

