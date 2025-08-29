EBRD reaffirms strong commitment to Kazakhstan’s sustainable growth

As of July 31, 2025, the EBRD has invested over €10.2 billion in 341 projects in Kazakhstan, focusing on private-sector growth, green transition, and economic inclusion. With an active portfolio of €2.79 billion and 127 ongoing operations, the Bank emphasizes infrastructure, sustainability, and private enterprise.

