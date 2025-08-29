Constitution remains unshakable basis of Kazakhstan's independence - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 29. The Constitution is the unshakable foundation of our independence and a reliable guide for strengthening statehood, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the scientific and practical conference “Constitution and Statehood: Dialogue of Law and Future,” dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the country's Basic Law.

In his speech, President Tokayev emphasized that the adoption of the Constitution in 1995 was a turning point in the history of independent Kazakhstan. According to him, the Basic Law became not only a legal document, but also a symbol of a new era in which the individual, their rights and freedoms became the highest value.

“On August 30, 1995, a new Constitution was adopted – the main document of our independence,” Tokayev noted.

The head of state recalled that over the past 30 years, six amendments had been made to the Constitution, reflecting changes in society and the political system. The President particularly highlighted the 2022 reform, which, in his words, radically changed the country's political and legal system. One of the key decisions was to hold a referendum, rather than a parliamentary vote, to approve the amendments.

“The most important decisions that directly determine the future of the country should only be made by referendum,” the President said.

Tokayev also noted the creation of the Constitutional Court, the expansion of the powers of the prosecutor's office and the Ombudsperson's office, calling them the most important elements of the rule of law. In two and a half years, the Constitutional Court has received more than 11,000 appeals, which testifies to the high level of trust among citizens.

In conclusion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated everyone on the anniversary of the Constitution and announced the awarding of state awards and anniversary medals to a group of citizens for their contribution to the development of the constitutional system.