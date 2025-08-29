Faster transfers to Zolotaya Korona with the Yelo App!

Yelo Bank offers a wide range of fast and secure options for international money transfers. With the Zolotaya Korona express system—available both at our branches and in the Yelo App—you can send money to Russia, Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and other countries without opening a bank account or submitting additional documents.



Zolotaya Korona boasts a vast network of over 60,000 service points. To use the service, simply visit any Yelo Bank branch or open the Yelo App. Select “Zolotaya Korona,” enter the amount and currency, and you’re ready to go.



Transfers are completed in seconds and protected by robust security measures. Enjoy the speed and convenience of international transfers—anytime, anywhere.



Download the Yelo App now to manage foreign transfers, make essential payments, track cashback, and unlock even more advantages: https://bit.ly/ylnwsh.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



