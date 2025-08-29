Kyrgyzstan’s card market grows with VISA at helm
VISA cards saw strong growth in Kyrgyzstan in 1H2025, increasing their share of total bank cards and boosting the overall market. Both national and international systems recorded higher activity, reflecting rising adoption of cashless payments across the country.
