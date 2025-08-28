Next trial date for persons accused of many crimes against Azerbaijani people announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The date of the next public hearing of the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others, who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, has been announced, Trend reports.

The trial, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each accused person was provided with a translator in their preferred language and defense lawyers.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defense attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state’s accusations.

The trial will continue on August 29.