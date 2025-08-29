SOCAR’s STAR refinery in Türkiye ups jet fuel output in Jun. 2025

Photo: SOCAR Türkiye

SOCAR’s STAR refinery in Türkiye significantly increased its jet fuel output in June, producing around 179,000 tons, nearly 59 percent more than the same month last year. The refinery, with an annual crude oil processing capacity of 13 million tons, continues to supply a wide range of petroleum products.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register