SOCAR’s STAR refinery in Türkiye ups jet fuel output in Jun. 2025
Photo: SOCAR Türkiye
SOCAR’s STAR refinery in Türkiye significantly increased its jet fuel output in June, producing around 179,000 tons, nearly 59 percent more than the same month last year. The refinery, with an annual crude oil processing capacity of 13 million tons, continues to supply a wide range of petroleum products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy