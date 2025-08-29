Tajikistan reports growth in food production in 7M2025
Tajikistan’s food industry and overall manufacturing showed steady growth in early 2025, driven by strong performance in beverages, pasta, confectionery, and poultry production, while some sectors such as textiles and petroleum products saw declines.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy