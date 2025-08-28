Kyrgyzstan records drop in outgoing Kazakh tenge transfers in 2Q2025

Outgoing transfers in Kazakh tenge from Kyrgyzstan declined in both number and value in 2Q2025, while no incoming transfers were recorded. Overall transfers in all currencies continued to grow, with Bishkek accounting for the largest share of transactions.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register