Turkmenistan advances customs modernization with UNCTAD support (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Turkmenistan is combining technology upgrades with skills training to modernize its trade and customs systems, a source from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) told Trend.

"UNCTAD is working with Turkmenistan’s customs and border agencies on practical capacity building: risk-based controls, product classification and valuation, e-documents and paperless clearance, and clear operating manuals and service standards," the source said.

Per the organization’s directive, this initiative encompasses enhancing inter-agency synergies at the border and harmonizing regulatory frameworks with international best practices to expedite trade processes, augment predictability, and elevate transparency. An integral component of this initiative is ASYCUDA, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's comprehensive customs automation framework, designed to enhance the efficiency of cross-border trade management through expedited processes, increased transparency, and cost reduction.



"In August 2025, we initiated the third phase of Turkmenistan’s national customs modernization initiative—integrating cutting-edge ASYCUDA solutions with comprehensive capacity-building for local teams to autonomously manage and enhance the system. The outcome will yield expedited clearance processes, diminished expenditures, and enhanced transparency for market participants, concurrently positioning the nation for World Trade Organization accession and amplifying its function as a pivotal regional transit nexus," the source elaborated.