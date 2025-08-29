Kazakhstan calls for greater efforts toward nuclear disarmament

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 29. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for greater efforts toward nuclear disarmament and a complete halt to nuclear testing, Trend reports.

The head of state shared his remarks on his official page on X.

"Today is the International Day against Nuclear Tests. This commemorative date was established by the United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of Kazakhstan. Our people endured the tragic consequences of nuclear weapon explosions for many years. This tragedy should never happen again. For the sake of future generations, we must strengthen peace, promote international cooperation, and take efforts towards a complete ban of nuclear tests. Peace and security are the highest values that unite all humankind," the post reads.