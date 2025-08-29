Kyrgyzstan’s payment card industry flourishes in 1H2025
The use of bank payment cards in Kyrgyzstan continued to expand in the first half of 2025, with national and international systems both showing increased activity. Bishkek remained the most active market, while regional usage varied across the country.
