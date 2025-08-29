MasterCard drives up market share in Kyrgyzstan’s card segment
The number of MasterCard payment cards in Kyrgyzstan has risen over the past year, reflecting growing consumer adoption and the expanding role of international payment systems in the country’s banking sector
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy