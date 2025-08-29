Kazakhstan reports meat production figures for 7M2025

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From early 2025, Kazakhstan’s meat production showed steady growth, particularly in beef, supported by an expanding cattle population and higher calf births. Beef prices have risen due to increased production costs and the removal of subsidies. Demand for Kazakh beef abroad is growing, with exports expanding to key regional and international markets.

