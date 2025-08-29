Unibank CB OJSC and Enabling Qapital sign $10 million facility agreements

Unibank CB OJSC Azerbaijan has signed two loan agreements with the international financial fund Enabling Qapital, totaling 10 million US dollars, including one subordinated loan which will improve capital base of our Bank.

This is the first ever cooperation between Unibank CB OJSC Azerbaijan and Enabling Qapital, aimed at supporting and developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“We are pleased to start our cooperation with Enabling Qapital. This collaboration will significantly expand our capabilities to support small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs. This loan facility will help our clients implement their projects and strengthen their market positions,” said Heybat Gadirov, Acting Chairman of the Management Board at Unibank CB OJSC Azerbaijan.

On behalf of Enabling Qapital, Christoph Dreher, Board Member and Executive Management Partner, emphasized: “We see great potential in the development of microfinance and SME lending in the region and are ready to support Unibank CB OJSC Azerbaijan in achieving these goals. We are confident that our cooperation will be mutually beneficial and will stimulate economic growth and entrepreneurial activity.”

About Unibank CB OJSC Azerbaijan:

Unibank CB OJSC Azerbaijan is one of the leading commercial banks in the Azerbaijani financial market with a broad customer base. The bank actively operates in the support of small and medium-sized enterprises by offering modern credit products and services tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs. www.unibank.az

About Enabling Qapital:

Enabling Qapital is an international financial fund specializing in the financing and development of small and medium-sized businesses. The company focuses on long-term cooperation and supports sustainable economic development through the provision of credit resources and investments. www.enabling.ch