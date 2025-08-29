Iran condemns E3 move to reimpose UN resolutions on Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. Iran has condemned the decision by the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal (E3 – the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) to trigger the re-imposition of previously terminated UN Security Council resolutions against Tehran, Trend reports.

In a statement posted on X, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the move reflects the E3’s lack of credibility as negotiating partners, accusing them of following a “might makes right” approach within the international system.

Baqaei argued that the decision was not based on legal grounds or sound judgment but rather on political alignment with Washington. He cited remarks by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on August 28, claiming they showed the European action was influenced by a U.S. directive issued earlier this year.

The spokesperson reiterated Iran’s position that the United States, which withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, bears responsibility for the subsequent deterioration of the agreement. He referred to Washington as the “spoiler and violator” of the deal, whose actions have fueled the current tensions.