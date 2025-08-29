Kazakhstan rolling out clean energy push with hefty solar power project in its Zhetysu
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region
Construction has begun on a 110 MW solar power plant with a 20 MW energy storage system in Kazakhstan’s Kerbulak district. The eco-friendly project, led by LLP "Center for AI and Renewable Energy," will power a data processing center using 200,000 dual-axis solar panels. The plant, costing about 15 billion tenge ($28.5 million), is scheduled to launch in July 2027.
