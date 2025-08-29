BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 29. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov cut the ribbon on School No. 11 in the city of Osh, honoring the legacy of former Russian cosmonaut and current State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova. At the same time, he rolled out over 100 social facilities across Kyrgyzstan in a virtual fashion, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The boarding school got its start back in 1963 on a six-hectare piece of land, boasting a three-story academic building and separate dorms for the students to call home. In May 2022, construction began on a new academic building with 700 student places and a dormitory for 500 students, funded by the state budget.

The contemporary boarding school now spans 2.3 hectares, providing students with a golden opportunity for learning and a cozy nest for living. Speaking about the implementation of the 12-year education system, Zhaparov emphasized changes in curriculum content, teaching methods, and updated subject standards.

To roll with the punches of new methodologies, 16,000 teachers hit the books with STEM training, while over 37,000 teachers upped their game by enhancing their qualifications in other subjects. Ahead of the new school year, over 27,000 laptops were distributed to educators. The state allocated 744 million soms ($8.5 million) for the publication of new textbooks under the 12-year program, and school libraries are set to be fully updated over the next three academic years.

The inaugural event encompassed an extensive array of over 100 social infrastructure assets across the nation, comprising 57 educational institutions, supplementary structures, 17 early childhood education centers, nine athletic complexes, and 11 healthcare facilities.

